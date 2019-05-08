Florida Man Arrested For Offensive Bumper Sticker

A Lake City man was arrested Sunday afternoon for a window sticker that a deputy alleged violates a state obscenity law.

Dillon Shane Webb, 23, of Southeast Dan Court, faces charges of possession of obscene material, a first-degree misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, also a first-degree misdemeanor, after he refused to remove a sticker on his rear window that said, “I eat ass,” according to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office report.



The digital tyranny portrayed in works of fiction for decades has finally become a reality with Facebook using false claims of “hate speech” and “anti-Semitism” as cover for censoring voices they disagree with.

Around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, a deputy saw a brown Chevrolet truck traveling west on U.S. Highway 90 and noticed the sticker.

Read more



Instagram will now be reviewing and censoring memes from their platform in an amazing move towards digital tyranny against jokes.