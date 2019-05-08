Florida Man Arrested For Offensive Bumper Sticker

Image Credits: Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

A Lake City man was arrested Sunday afternoon for a window sticker that a deputy alleged violates a state obscenity law.

Dillon Shane Webb, 23, of Southeast Dan Court, faces charges of possession of obscene material, a first-degree misdemeanor, and resisting arrest, also a first-degree misdemeanor, after he refused to remove a sticker on his rear window that said, “I eat ass,” according to a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office report.


Around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, a deputy saw a brown Chevrolet truck traveling west on U.S. Highway 90 and noticed the sticker.

