Florida On Edge; Evacuations Coming as Hurricane Irma Nears

Hurricane Irma’s size and strength put the entire state of Florida on notice Tuesday, and residents and visitors prepared to leave in anticipation of catastrophic winds and floods that could reach the state by this weekend.

Throughout South Florida, officials readied evacuation orders and people raided store shelves, buying up water and other hurricane supplies. Long lines formed at gas stations and people pulled shutters out of storage and put up plywood to protect their homes and businesses.

Irma’s winds were 185 mph (297 kph) Tuesday, a strong Category 5 storm, and forecasters say it could strengthen more as it neared the eastern-most Caribbean islands, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

#Irma is a potentially catastrophic hurricane and will bring life-threatening wind, storm surge, & rainfall to portions of Puerto Rico today pic.twitter.com/ZcBstQu1ig — NWS (@NWS) September 6, 2017

Read more