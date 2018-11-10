Florida Orders Vote Recount in Senate, Governor Races After Broward County Debacle

Miami (AFP) – Florida authorities on Saturday ordered a statewide recount in the contentious races for US Senate and governor, amid tit-for-tat accusations of fraud from the candidates — plunging the state once again into election uncertainty.

Eighteen years after the Sunshine State found itself at the heart of a battle for the US presidency, it was once again in the spotlight after Tuesday’s vote, which left the contests for statewide offices undecided.

Florida’s 67 counties had been given until midday (1700 GMT) on Saturday to submit unofficial totals.

State law triggers a machine recount if the difference in a race is within 0.5 percent. Florida’s secretary of state Ken Detzner issued the official order for the recounts after the deadline.

