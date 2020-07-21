Florida Rep Calls AOC “Fucking Bitch” Amid Heated Confrontation

A Florida rep reportedly referred to Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) as a “fucking bitch” during a brief exchange Monday.

The remark was allegedly made by Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) as he passed Ocasio-Cortez on the steps of the Capitol building Monday following a vote.

More from The Hill:

In a brief but heated exchange, which was overheard by a reporter, Yoho told Ocasio-Cortez she was “disgusting” for recently suggesting that poverty and unemployment are driving a spike in crime in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic. “You are out of your freaking mind,” Yoho told her. Ocasio-Cortez shot back, telling Yoho he was being “rude.” The two then parted ways. Ocasio-Cortez headed into the building, while Yoho, joined by Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), began descending toward the House office buildings. A few steps down, Yoho offered a parting thought to no one in particular. “Fucking bitch,” he said.

The far-left Democrat said she was taken aback by Yoho’s insult.

“That kind of confrontation hasn’t ever happened to me — ever,” she said. “I’ve never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me.”

Another congressman, Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)b who was possibly close enough to hear the exchange told The Hill he didn’t hear Yoho’s remark, while Yoho himself said he had “No comment.”

On Twitter Tuesday, Cortez accused Rep. Williams of “lying,” claiming he “joined in w/ Yoho.”

Gotta love Republican courage from Rep @RogerWilliamsTX: when he undeniably sees another man engaged in virulent harassment of a young woman, just pretend you never saw it in the most cartoonish manner possible and keep pushing. (He’s lying, by the way. He joined in w/ Yoho) https://t.co/TAjvXBdd9u — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020

She also stated she’d never spoken to Yoho before the exchange and added “’bitches’ get stuff done.’”

I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday. Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door. But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/WlG3xccwR7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 21, 2020



