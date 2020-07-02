Florida Sheriff Threatens to Deputize Gun Owners Against BLM Protesters

A Sheriff in Clay County, Florida has threatened to deputize gun owners against Black Lives Matter protesters if they try to impose “lawlessness” by overwhelming local police forces.

Flanked by his deputies, Sheriff Darryl Daniels released a three minute video urging people to ignore the mainstream media and to not “fall victim to this conversation that law enforcement is bad, that law enforcement is the enemy of the citizens that we’re sworn to protect and serve.”

He then called out Black Lives Matter directly, noting that God was completely absent from their message and that they had made a “spectacle” of “disrupting what we know to be our quality of life in this country.”

Daniels then explicitly warned that legal gun owners would be mobilized to help police if BLM agitators tried to take over the area, as they did for weeks in a downtown area of Seattle.

“If we can’t handle you, I’ll exercise the power and authority as the sheriff, and I’ll make special deputies of every lawful gun owner in this county and I’ll deputize them for this one purpose to stand in the gap between lawlessness and civility,” said Daniels, adding “You’ve been warned.”

Looks like the infamous Missouri couple who pointed guns at BLM demonstrators to protect their property should consider moving to Clay County.

Couple filmed pointing guns at protesters in St Louis, Missouri https://t.co/YtlUfmTUgZ pic.twitter.com/EbiveY5ewe — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 29, 2020

