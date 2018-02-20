Florida Students, Mainstream Media Ramp Up Campaign Against "Child-Murdering" NRA

The mainstream media, along with Democrats and supposedly apolitical student activists, have ratcheted up their campaign against the “child murdering” National Rifle Association, with a politician in Dallas calling for the NRA to move its convention from the city.

As part of its crusade to promote gun control, CNN has directed much of its criticism towards the National Rifle Association, recently publishing a “name-and-shame” list of Florida politicians who have received campaign contributions from the NRA.

Dallas Mayor Pro Temp Dwaine Caraway, a Democrat, has called on the NRA to move its annual convention from the city.

“It is a tough call when you ask the NRA to reconsider coming to Dallas,” he said. “But it is putting all citizens first and getting them to come to the table and elected officials to come to the table, and to address this madness now.”

Supposedly apolitical student activists who survived the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida wasted little time in attacking the NRA, with one suggesting the organization supports “child murderers” and another calling for it to disband.

“Here’s a time to talk about gun control: March 24. My message for the people in office is: You’re either with us or against us. We are losing our lives while the adults are playing around,” declared high school student Cameron Kasky in an interview with CNN.

Another student demanded the organization immediately disband, while claiming politicians who receive campaign contributions from the NRA are “accepting blood money” and are “against the children.”

“Disband, dismantle … don’t make another organization under a different name. Don’t you dare come back here,” said student Emma Gonzalez. “The fact that you were in power for so long and that you had so much influence for so long in America just goes to show how much time and effort we still need to spend on fixing our country.”

She also noted gun control “is just the first thing” they are focused on – leading one to question just how non-partisan their supposedly apolitical grassroots activism really is.

These Florida school shooting survivors have a message for the NRA: “Don’t you dare come back here…” https://t.co/zy5r11X2PA pic.twitter.com/BAuvdN0bzr — CNN (@CNN) February 19, 2018

Mayim Bialik, an actresss on “The Big Bang Theory,” took to Facebook to declare support for the upcoming National Student Walkout – organized by the same far-left donors who funded the Women’s March against President Trump – and called for “civil disobedience” to push Congress to enact more gun control.

“Say yes to civil disobedience. Walk out, sit down, stand up, encourage others to do the same, whatever it takes,” she said in a video.

Bialik argued the main contributing factor to school shootings is not “the media and video games glorifying and encouraging violence,” “toxic masculinity,” or the “lack of mental health care for people in this country.” Rather, it is the availability of the AR-15 rifle, without which “these kinds of killings would not happen.”

Echoing the same talking points as the students calling for gun control in interviews on CNN, Bialik leveled blame on the NRA and called for her viewers to “make it your life’s goal to support and vote for every single person who challenges a politician with NRA money behind them.”