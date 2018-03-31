Florida Students Stage Walkout In Support of Second Amendment

Two weeks after students in Central Florida and around the world walked out of class in solidarity with Parkland survivors, another walkout, this time in favor of gun rights, occurred at Rockledge High School.

Some of the students who participated in the walkout said when the movement to honor the victims and survivors of the shooting in Parkland became political, they felt silenced.

“I’m pro-Second Amendment. I wouldn’t mind deeper background checks, of course, but the Second Amendment will not be infringed upon,” said student Anna Delaney.

