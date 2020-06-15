Florida Wildlife Conservation Officer Fatally Shot, 3 in Custody

Three suspects are in custody following the shooting death of 30-year-old Florida Wildlife Conservation officer Julian Keen Jr., who was killed on Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting incident in LaBelle Sunday morning and found the officer. Fox 13 reported that investigators “currently have three suspects in custody and are questioning them at this time”:

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Keen was off-duty at the time of the shooting. WEARTV reported that he was “shot and killed while off-duty trying to stop a hit-and-run driver,” citing authorities:

Read More

The first-ever nascent iodine Survival Shield X-2 Spray is finally here! Now available at 33% off!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Gravestones of UK Singers Covered Up for Being "Offensive"

Gravestones of UK Singers Covered Up for Being “Offensive”

Hot News
Comments
Communist Lives Matter

Communist Lives Matter

Hot News
Comments

Portland Rioters Rip Down Statue of Thomas Jefferson

Hot News
comments

“Offensive” Gravestones at UK Cemetery Covered Up With Wooden Pallets

Hot News
comments

‘This S**t Is Going Too Far’: Ice Cube Defends ‘Paw Patrol’ from Woke Mob

Hot News
comments

Comments