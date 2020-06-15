Florida Wildlife Conservation Officer Fatally Shot, 3 in Custody

Three suspects are in custody following the shooting death of 30-year-old Florida Wildlife Conservation officer Julian Keen Jr., who was killed on Sunday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting incident in LaBelle Sunday morning and found the officer. Fox 13 reported that investigators “currently have three suspects in custody and are questioning them at this time”:

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of Officer Julian Keen. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time. #Officer #Florida #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/SJdgwqcQ5S — MyFWC (@MyFWC) June 14, 2020

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Keen was off-duty at the time of the shooting. WEARTV reported that he was “shot and killed while off-duty trying to stop a hit-and-run driver,” citing authorities:

