Flowing sand, not water, on Mars

Image Credits: NASA.

As earthlings have begun to explore Mars with our robot spacecraft in orbit and on the ground, one of the most fascinating features we’ve found are the recurring slope lineae.

They can be seen on Mars as long dark streaks, which expand in the martian summertime and then retract again. They’ve been discussed as possible evidence for liquid water, seeping or flowing on Mars today.

New research – published November 20, 2017 in the peer-reviewed journal Nature, now suggests this is not so. The steepness of more than 150 of these features has now been assessed with a powerful telescopic camera on NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Read more


Related Articles

Uber Paid Hackers to Delete Stolen Data on 57 Million People

Uber Paid Hackers to Delete Stolen Data on 57 Million People

Science & Tech
Comments
Trump To Reverse Obama Era Net Neutrality

Trump To Reverse Obama Era Net Neutrality

Science & Tech
Comments

Cigar-shaped object leaves solar system

Science & Tech
Comments

Google admits it tracked user location data even when the setting was turned off

Science & Tech
Comments

We just Beamed a Signal at Space Aliens. Was that a Bad Idea?

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments