Floyd Mayweather Jr. Defends Trump, Slams Leftists, Ungrateful Immigrants

The following interview didn’t receive much fanare in the mainstream media, and it’s no wonder why.

Boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. gave a lengthy interview Monday to Hollywood Unlocked. While much of what Mayweather spoke about concerned boxing, he also took time to share his views on President Trump — namely that people have judged him unfairly.

A portion of the interview is featured above (warning: strong language) and the The Daily Wire summarized other pertinent parts of the boxer’s interview:

I think a lot, within this world, like I said, racism still exists. You never heard anything about Donald Trump being racist until he ran for president and won. Before that, everyone was like, “Oh, he on WWE. He on different shows.” Everybody, they liked Donald Trump. As soon as he ran for president, because, people don’t like the truth.

Mayweather also dismissed news media apoplexy over the released Access Hollywood (“grab her by the p****”) tape: He speak like a real man spoke. Real man speak, like, “Man, she had a fat a**. Did you see that a**? I had to squeeze her a**. I had to grab that fat a**.” Right? So, he talkin’ locker room talk. You know what I’m sayin’? “I’m the man. You know me, I grabbed her by the p****. And?” I feel people shy away from realness. This man didn’t do nothin’. Hey, listen. If y’all didn’t want the man in the White House, y’all should’ve voted the other way. He didn’t rob, he done his homework. He done what he had to do and he got there. I’m not here to knock nobody.

With regard to other policies Trump critics are protesting, Mayweather’s advice is simple: focus on yourself. All the time you spend protesting could be spent coming up with ideas for a business! Amen:

So at the end of the day, I don’t know why everybody keeps bitching about, and keeps picketing, and holding, they walking, “We don’t want!”; protesting, “We don’t want this happening!” My man, all that time you spend protesting, you keep be at home writing down ideas, coming up with a business.

Another portion of the interview that might draw some chuckles concerned the topic of taxes, which Mayweather said impacts him (as a multi-millionaire) far more than anyone else needs to worry about:

​”My man, you ain’t makin’, if you ain’t makin’ four, five, six hundred million dollars, man, it’s not gonna affect you no f***in’ way. So, it’s only gonna affect somebody like me. I’m the motherf***** that should be trippin’, payin’ thirty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six million dollars. I should be trippin’.”

While his language is colorful, Mayweather also offers a common sense view most celebrities shy away from. We can see why his interview, worth watching through until the end, has received little attention.