Flu Vaccine Injuries Most Common Reported, Compensated

Is the annual flu vaccine sales pitch (evident not just in the U.S. but around the world) working?

Given predictions of a 50% increase in the global influenza vaccine market by 2023 (from $5 billion to $7.5 billion), it would seem so.

On the other hand, recent estimates of influenza vaccine coverage in U.S. adults show that Americans are growing more, rather than less, skeptical.

In 2017-2018, influenza vaccine coverage fell for every adult age group (and all but one racial/ethnic group), reaching the lowest level in eight flu seasons.

While influenza researchers may be “hesitant to discuss problems with the vaccine ‘because they’re afraid of being tainted with the antivaccine brush,’” the bottom line is flu shots are big business and vaccine injuries aren’t rare.

This video is a quick review of the flu vaccine facts.

The Bottom Line:

Flu shots are big business–a market to be worth $7.5 Billion in the next 5 years.

Vaccine injuries aren’t rare.

Vaccine injuries from flu shots at the most commonly reported and compensated.

Influenza Product inserts state, “Available data on influenza vaccines administered to pregnant women are insufficient to inform vaccine-associated risks in pregnant women.”

Many states are mandating flu shots for children and adults. The shots come with risk, especially for those most susceptible. Everyone should retain the right to say NO to what enters their body.



