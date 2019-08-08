Fly Lands on Biden’s Face--as He Accuses Trump of ‘Immorality’ and ‘Carnage’

A fly apppeared to land on the face of former Vice President Joe Biden on Wednesday–as he accused President Donald Trump of “immorality” and “carnage,” according to video of the speech posted online by multiple news agencies.

First, the fly landed on Biden’s cheek, then it moved to his nose, as Biden said:

“His immorality, his carnage stops with us – right here, right now, starting in the Midwest. “Limited to four years, I believe – I really do believe – history will look back at this president as an aberrant moment in American history.”

