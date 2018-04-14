Fmr Deputy Director McCabe Admonished FBI Officials For His Own Leaks

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

As deputy director of the FBI, Andrew McCabe “admonished” other FBI officials over leaks he himself authorized.

That’s one of the damning revelations the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General released in a Friday report.

“Crafty plan,” was how Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan described the McCabe revelation to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

McCabe berating other FBI officials over the leaks suggests he was “trying to cover his tracks,” House Judiciary Committee member Jordan said.

“Who does that?” Jordan asked rhetorically.

