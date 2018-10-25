Fmr FBI Asst. Director: Bomb Plot Culprit 'Could Be Someone Who Is Trying to Get The Democratic Vote Out And Incur Sympathy'

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker on Wednesday said investigators are going to consider all possibilities when it comes to determining the motive of the culprit who sent suspected explosive devices to the Clintons, Obama and potentially others.

“We’re already seeing a little bit of a pattern,” Swecker told Fox News on Wednesday. “They’re going to be looking at this as a potential terrorist motive, whether it’s on one side or the other.”

“And as you correctly pointed out earlier,” he told Fox News host Harris Faulkner. “This doesn’t necessarily mean someone is espousing some sort of conservative ideology and targeting Democrats.”

“It could be someone who is trying to get the Democratic vote out and incur sympathy,” Swecker said. “It could go either way.”

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump Slams 'Hateful' Media After They Blame Him For Pipe Bombs

Trump Slams ‘Hateful’ Media After They Blame Him For Pipe Bombs

U.S. News
Comments
Law Enforcement Official: Examiners Think Mail Bombs Could Have Been "Hoax Devices"

Law Enforcement Official: Examiners Think Mail Bombs Could Have Been “Hoax Devices”

U.S. News
Comments

Civility? New York Times Publishes Trump Assassination Short Story

U.S. News
comments

Bernie Kerik on Mail Bomb Investigation: ‘They’ll Have a Target in Sight Within 2 or 3 Days’

U.S. News
comments

‘Suspicious Package’ Found Outside Restaurant Owned By Actor Robert De Niro

U.S. News
comments

Comments