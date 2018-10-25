Fmr FBI Asst. Director: Bomb Plot Culprit 'Could Be Someone Who Is Trying to Get The Democratic Vote Out And Incur Sympathy'

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker on Wednesday said investigators are going to consider all possibilities when it comes to determining the motive of the culprit who sent suspected explosive devices to the Clintons, Obama and potentially others.

“We’re already seeing a little bit of a pattern,” Swecker told Fox News on Wednesday. “They’re going to be looking at this as a potential terrorist motive, whether it’s on one side or the other.”

Fmr FBI Asst. Director Chris Swecker says bomb plot culprit "could be someone who is trying to get the Democratic vote out and incur sympathy." "This doesn't necessarily mean someone is espousing some sort of conservative ideology and targeting Democrats." pic.twitter.com/b82iKDzEb4 — Chris Menahan 🔹 (@infolibnews) October 24, 2018

“And as you correctly pointed out earlier,” he told Fox News host Harris Faulkner. “This doesn’t necessarily mean someone is espousing some sort of conservative ideology and targeting Democrats.”

“It could be someone who is trying to get the Democratic vote out and incur sympathy,” Swecker said. “It could go either way.”