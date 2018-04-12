Fmr UK Ambassador Peter Ford Says West Is Being Played By Jihadists, Assad Likely Not Behind Attack

Former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford told BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday it makes no sense for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to gas his own people and warned a US strike on Syria could kill “scores” of Russian soldiers and trigger World War 3.

Ford said the military action we’re on the brink of taking is “risking our own safety” and it’s likely we’re being played by Jihadists who staged the attack to “produce hysteria” and trigger Western intervention.

“What the Jihadis have done is jerk our leash,” he said.

Audio of his appearance posted to YouTube has quickly gone viral:

Excerpts from RT: