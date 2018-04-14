Fmr UN Ambassador: Trump 'Has No strategy Besides Tweeting and Bombing'

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power applauded President Trump and U.S. allies for making an “appropriate” response to a chemical weapons attack in Syria by striking military targets, but denounced the administration for lacking a cohesive diplomatic strategy abroad beyond “tweeting and bombing.”

She began a string of tweets early Saturday citing the “case” for opposing the strike.

“Trump is anti-Muslim, deceitful, trigger-happy; he lacks a Syria plan & any seeming regard for international or domestic law,” Power said, adding, “But pls share views on what US *should* do to deter CW massacres?”

Next came a six-tweet list of “preliminary thoughts” from Power, who served as the ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration.

