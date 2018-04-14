Fmr UN Ambassador: Trump 'Has No strategy Besides Tweeting and Bombing'

Image Credits: Wiki.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power applauded President Trump and U.S. allies for making an “appropriate” response to a chemical weapons attack in Syria by striking military targets, but denounced the administration for lacking a cohesive diplomatic strategy abroad beyond “tweeting and bombing.”

She began a string of tweets early Saturday citing the “case” for opposing the strike.

“Trump is anti-Muslim, deceitful, trigger-happy; he lacks a Syria plan & any seeming regard for international or domestic law,” Power said, adding, “But pls share views on what US *should* do to deter CW massacres?”

Next came a six-tweet list of “preliminary thoughts” from Power, who served as the ambassador to the U.N. during the Obama administration.

Read more


Related Articles

Video: Ingraham and Gorka's Heated Debate Over Syria Strike

Video: Ingraham and Gorka’s Heated Debate Over Syria Strike

U.S. News
Comments
Watch: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

Watch: Tucker And Alan Dershowitz Ruin James Comey’s Night

U.S. News
Comments

Fmr Deputy Director McCabe Admonished FBI Officials For His Own Leaks

U.S. News
Comments

Comey Admits He Hid That Dems Funded Steele Dossier From Trump – ‘Wasn’t Necessary For My Goal’

U.S. News
Comments

Voters May Get Chance to Vote on Splitting California into 3 States

U.S. News
Comments

Comments