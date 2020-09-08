FNC’s Carlson: Democrats Leveraged Fear of Virus to Gain Political Power — ‘This Isn’t Science, It’s Dystopia’

During Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson remarked on how Democrats continue to lose the coronavirus pandemic a tool in their pursuit to gain political power.

Carlson pointed out the inconsistencies from policymakers in defining the virus and its remedies, which he said were being leveraged in an election season.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: Unfortunately, this is not a normal Labor Day. It hasn’t been a normal summer. In many places tonight, politicians still monitor and control the most intimate details of your life: where you eat, who you spend time with and where, how many relatives you can invite to your wedding. Whether or not you can hold your parents hands on their deathbeds. The pretext for these social controls is the coronavirus epidemic. We never thought it will go on this long.

