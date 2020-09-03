FNC’s Carlson: Pelosi Hair Salon Incident a ‘Metaphor for How Liberals See Our Country’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson gave his take on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) visiting a hair salon in San Francisco in violation of the ordinances instituted in the name of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

As Carlson explained, Pelosi, who he described as a “chief enforcer,” was not wearing a mask and at an age that would put her at risk. That, he argued, was a “metaphor” for liberals when it comes to public policy.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: In case you had any remaining doubt that the coronavirus restriction regime you’re suffering under is an utter scam designed to punish and control you and you probably don’t doubt it, but in case you do, we have the video to prove that it is. We showed it to you last night.

Read More

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!