Food Giants, Farmers Fight Over GMO Labeling

The world’s top food companies and farmers of crops such as beet sugar are pitted against each other as they lobby the U.S. government over plans to label genetically-engineered ingredients.

At the heart of the issue is transparency over ingredients used in food. Packaged foods manufacturers are facing flagging consumer trust and stagnating demand for some core products as consumers opt for foods with simpler ingredient lists.

Many food companies want the government to require manufacturers to include on the label all ingredients that have been genetically modified (GMO).

