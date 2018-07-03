Food Giants, Farmers Fight Over GMO Labeling

Image Credits: PXhere.

The world’s top food companies and farmers of crops such as beet sugar are pitted against each other as they lobby the U.S. government over plans to label genetically-engineered ingredients.

At the heart of the issue is transparency over ingredients used in food. Packaged foods manufacturers are facing flagging consumer trust and stagnating demand for some core products as consumers opt for foods with simpler ingredient lists.

Many food companies want the government to require manufacturers to include on the label all ingredients that have been genetically modified (GMO).

Read more


Related Articles

Chinese Banks Buy, Sell Dollar to Stabilize Own Currency

Chinese Banks Buy, Sell Dollar to Stabilize Own Currency

Economy
Comments
Trump Plays Hardball With Harley-Davidson

Trump Plays Hardball With Harley-Davidson

Economy
Comments

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

Economy
Comments

Pulse of American economy is strong thanks to better policy

Economy
Comments

Europe Threatens US With $300bn of New Tariffs as Trade War Escalates

Economy
Comments

Comments