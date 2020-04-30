Food Shortages! Oil Collapse! Prepare for Societal and Economic Meltdown! Watch Live!

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes analyzes the economic slump awaiting America as it tries to reopen following coronavirus lockdowns on this Thursday transmission of American Countdown. Tonight’s special guest is investor George Gammon (@GeorgeGammon). Gammon gives his thoughts on whether the economy ever can bounce back from the COVID catastrophe.

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9PM CT every Monday-Thursday. Tell others so they can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!

Food Shortages! Oil Collapse! Prepare For Societal And Economic Meltdown! https://t.co/cCrIHC4UaT — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) April 30, 2020

You can also watch the program at AmericanCountdown.News

Watch yesterday’s show here, in case you missed it, or go to Banned.video:

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!