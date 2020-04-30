Food Shortages! Oil Collapse! Prepare for Societal and Economic Meltdown! Watch Live!

Image Credits: Chris Putnam/Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

Constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes analyzes the economic slump awaiting America as it tries to reopen following coronavirus lockdowns on this Thursday transmission of American Countdown. Tonight’s special guest is investor George Gammon (@GeorgeGammon). Gammon gives his thoughts on whether the economy ever can bounce back from the COVID catastrophe.

Remember, American Countdown is live from 7-9PM CT every Monday-Thursday. Tell others so they can hear directly from @Barnes_Law!

You can also watch the program at AmericanCountdown.News

Watch yesterday’s show here, in case you missed it, or go to Banned.video:

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Biden's Sexual Assault Clown Show

Biden’s Sexual Assault Clown Show

U.S. News
Comments
Teacher Sues District, Principal for Harassment Over MAGA Hat

Teacher Sues District, Principal for Harassment Over MAGA Hat

U.S. News
Comments

Dozens of Decomposing Corpses Found In Non-Refrigerated Trucks at NYC Funeral Home

U.S. News
comments

Coronageddon 2: FEMA Orders 100,000 More Body Bags

U.S. News
comments

New Flynn Documents Show FBI Discussed Perjury Trap to ‘Get Him Fired’

U.S. News
comments

Comments