Footage of AOC Threatening, Verbally Abusing BP Agents Exists - Border Patrol Union VP

Border Patrol Union VP Hector Garza says CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) has footage of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “threatening and being very abusive with the Border Patrol agents.”

During an interview with Fox’s Neil Cavuto on Tuesday, Garza responded to AOC’s Monday visit to two CBP facilities where she claimed she was “physically and sexually threatened” by officers and that detainees are forced to drink from toilets.

“Speaking to agents that were at that facility, they say that AOC walked in there beginning a war against our agents,” he said.

Garza continued, saying, “And just to let you know, Neil, there is footage where Ocasio-Cortez is actually going up to our agents and being very threatening and being very abusive with the border patrol agents. And that video is in the hands of CBP right now, the headquarters and we hope that CBP releases that footage.”

Infowars covered witness testimony claiming AOC was yelling and screaming at Border Patrol agents in an article on Monday and now, it appears those allegations were accurate.

Below is a video clip of Ocasio-Cortez repeating the claim that women were drinking from toilets and then rolling up her window to avoid answering a reporter who asked if she actually saw that happen.

Ocasio-Cortez on her CBP facility tour: “These women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet. They were drinking water out of the toilet” Reporter: “Did you see somebody actually do that?” AOC rolls up her window and refuses to answerpic.twitter.com/eovjpDfYgk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 1, 2019

Many internet users were quick to point out the toilets detainees are supposedly drinking out of are likely water fountain commodes, such as the ones seen in this picture from a Tucson, Arizona facility.

I haven't seen photo of the Clint, TX facilities that @AOC described today, but it would be interesting if "drinking from the toilet" meant drinking from an attached sink marked "potable water" — like this image from a CBP holding facility in Tuscon (filed in federal court). pic.twitter.com/uDbhy1GPOa — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 1, 2019

Border Patrol needs to release the footage as soon as possible to vindicate its officers and to expose Ocasio-Cortez’s political agenda.

Alex Jones and Robert Barnes dissect the AOC claims in the following video: