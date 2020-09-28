Footage: Police Body-Slam Brad Parscale During Arrest

Body cam footage from police in Fort Lauderdale captured the moments former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale was arrested outside his Florida home.

The incident unfolded Sunday afternoon when police were called to Parscale’s home after receiving a call about “an armed male attempting suicide.”

The body cam footage shows an officer speaking with Parscale’s wife, before he goes to speak with Parscale himself.

Parscale’s wife, Candice, reportedly showed police bruises she claimed Parscale inflicted.

More on the incident from TheDailyBeast.com:

Per the report, Candice Parscale said her husband had loaded a pistol during a heated exchange and told officers she was afraid he was going to kill himself. In the body-camera footage, a woman believed to be Candice, who is in a bathing suit and towel, stated Parscale was “acting crazy” and “cocked a gun” after coming out of his office.

As Parscale, with beer in hand, begins explaining what happened, another officer shouts for him to get on the pavement seconds before he’s tackled by a cop in a full-on riot gear.

Parscale, who was replaced in July as Trump campaign manager, has reportedly been hospitalized and is undergoing psychiatric evaluation.



Owen and Tom Pappert discuss Brad Parscale’s job as Campaign manager and the rumors swirling around.

