Footage Shows Powerful 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Hit Mexico

Mexico is located on the seismically active territory. In late-May, two earthquakes of 6.1 and 5.5-magnitude struck the country, though no tsunami warning was issued at that time.

The governor of the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca stated on Tuesday that at least one person has been killed and another has been injured following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that shook Mexico on earlier this day.

“The hospital in Huatulco is damaged, it will be necessary to move patients. According to preliminary information, one person has died after the facade of a building collapsed, another one was injured,” said Alejandro Murat Hinojosa.

Videos and photos that have appeared on social media show people rushing on the streets from their homes after city alarms alerted residents minutes before the tremors.

Imágenes del terremoto en Mexico RT @yaredi: Así me toco en bosques de las Lomas, en mi edificio, así la banqueta. #sismocdmx #sismo pic.twitter.com/aFIQ3OQzAx — Raul Lopez (@PepeBeisbol) June 23, 2020



Following the quake, US National Tsunami Warning Centre issued a tsunami warning for Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador.

Earthquake in Mexico City- still occurring – not sure where epicenter is nor if there is any real damage pic.twitter.com/KDAou9YhPG — (@Andalalucha) June 23, 2020



Se sintió muy fuerte temblor en Puebla Sismo Mexico 23 de Junio 2020 pic.twitter.com/MFAgSGrOUb — Nury Freitez (@Nuryfreitez) June 23, 2020



The epicenter of the earthquake was 7.4 miles southeast of the city of La Crucecita in the state of Oaxaca.



NPR and Black Lives Matter are working together to destroy America.

Our powerful B vitamin formula, Ultra 12, is now back in stock at 50% off with double Patriot Points and free shipping!