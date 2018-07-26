Forbes Contributor Falsely Claims Alex Jones Assaulted Child on Video

The mainstream media is tripping over itself inventing lies to get Infowars banned on social media.

But a Forbes contributor took the cake Thursday by inventing the claim that one of Infowars’ banned YouTube videos features Alex Jones assaulting a child.

In an article entitled, “Why YouTube’s Infowars Ban is Meaningless,” Emma Woollacott explains Infowars’ YouTube strikes at length with various bits of misinformation strewn throughout.

The seemingly well-researched piece is comprehensive, were it not for the fact that Woollacott completely invents an imaginary assault that never took place.

Describing one banned video, Woollacott claims Jones is taped pushing a child to the ground.

Watch the video in question below, uploaded to our own servers:


On the other hand, CNN correctly described the contents of the video:

On Thursday, Alex Jones reported his lawyers had informed him he’s being summoned to the Travis County Courthouse in regards to the false claim made in Woollacott’s article.

Forbes’ fabrication of a non-existent assault is exemplary of the lies being promoted by the establishment media, which is desperate to rid itself of an alternative media outlet platform unbeholden to corporate interests.

Woollacott did not respond to Infowars’ request for comment, however she did later alter her article to reflect that in the video “a man pushes a child to the ground.”

A comment clarifying the error, or a retraction were not added to Woollacott’s article at time of publication.

WATCH: Forbes' Fake News Story Says Alex Jones Pushed A Child Down To The Ground


