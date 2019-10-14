Forbes Slammed For Encouraging Women to Vacation Alone in Pakistan

Forbes faced ridicule and condemnation after the media outlet encouraged women to travel alone to Pakistan, including to areas where the Taliban is active.

“Pakistan. It’s not exactly on every solo female traveler’s bucket list. But that doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be,” states the article, which serves as promotional material for Vlogger Eva zu Beck, who made a video asserting that Pakistan “could be the world’s #1 tourism destination.”

The article even notes how Beck headed straight into “Taliban Territory” during the trip, which is obviously a fantastic idea for any female traveling alone.

Why Pakistan should be on every solo female traveler’s bucket list https://t.co/xBg9BHARrP pic.twitter.com/Sizp2SiFaC — Forbes (@Forbes) October 12, 2019

Respondents to the article on Twitter were not so enthusiastic about Pakistan being on a solo female traveler’s “bucket list.”

“This would only be a good idea if it were the last item on her bucket list,” commented Yasmine Mohammed.

This would only be a good idea if it were the last item on her bucket list. — Yasmine Mohammed ياسمين محمد 🦋 (@YasMohammedxx) October 13, 2019

“Is the bucket for her head to be carried around in,” quipped Michael Malice.

is the bucket for her head to be carried around in — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) October 12, 2019

“You can get the same expansive dirt-filled vistas in northern Nevada, and as a plus you’re more likely to return home with your head still where it belongs,” remarked another respondent.

Naw fam, You can get the same expansive dirt-filled vistas in northern Nevada, and as a plus you’re more likely to return home with your head still where it belongs. — ↓Ꮥputzɘɘ//⭐//Đalɔassıan↓ (@SputzeeD) October 13, 2019

As we have previously documented, there are innumerable examples of women traveling alone or as a couple to highly dangerous locations and ending up raped and murdered.

Many of these victims made the decision to travel to such countries because of their naive belief that the world is a progressive utopia and the notion that all cultures are equal.

