Forced COVID-19 Testing At Highway Checkpoints Announced By Dems

Note from Alex Jones:

We’ve known for 7 months that this was coming to the United States, because the World Health Organization, under the directive of Bill Gates, has laid out a two-year COVID-19 lockdown blueprint which doesn’t loosen restrictions, but only incrementally tightens them. And when they’re done, if the public doesn’t resist, and if national and state governments don’t wake up and say ‘no’, the overblown COVID-19 hoax will transfer the once-free West completely into the arms of the 21st-century technocracy tyranny: Forced inoculations to travel on airplanes, have a job, visit a grocery store, or even leave your house. Airborne and ground drones conducting forced medical tests on a routine basis, medical ID apps in all of our phones tracking where we can go and what we can do. All of this is being beta-tested, all of this is being rolled out.

This is our destiny if we don’t stand up and say no, and lift our voices towards the heavens and scream, “Freedom!”. If we don’t, welcome to the New World Order and forced globalist depopulation. It’s not coming — it’s here.

Original article appears below:

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) – State and city authorities are planning a full closure of the H-3 Freeway next week to help facilitate surge COVID-19 testing efforts on Oahu, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The multi-agency effort will involve the closure of the freeway in both directions from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1 and Thursday, Sept 3, officials say.

Testing stations will be set up inside the Harano Tunnel, in both directions of traffic, to maximize the number of individuals who can be tested.

Once individuals have been tested, they’ll be required to continue on to either end of the H-3 before using alternate Koolau routes, if necessary, to continue in transit.

“This surge testing will help us flatten the curve once more,” said Gov. David Ige. “We’re all working together for the health and safety of our whole community. Use of the H-3 will provide space to allow as many people as possible to be tested.”

Read more at HNN

DeAnna Lorraine explains the globalists’ strategy of incremental tyranny amid the coronavirus lockdowns.

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!