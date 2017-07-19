Forced to Work until you are 68! State Pension Age Rise Brought Forward SEVEN Years

MILLIONS of Britons face a longer wait to retire, as the state pension age will rises sooner than previously outlined, under plans today unveiled by the Government.

The official retirement age is now due to rise to 68 by 2039, impacting around 7million people in their thirties and fourties, the new Secretary of State for Work and Pensions David Gauke revealed.

The changes are to affect everyone born between 6 April 1970 and 5 April 1978, and brings forward the state pension age rise by seven years.

Mr Gauke blamed increasing life expectancy for the sooner than expected rise, as he accepted a review by John Cridland that proposed pushing back retirement for millions.

