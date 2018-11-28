Ford Cuts Shifts at Factories in Two States, But Keeps Jobs

Ford is cutting a shift at two of its plants, but the automaker is avoiding layoffs by moving workers to other facilities, the company said Wednesday.

The automaker is shifting about 500 workers from its Louisville Assembly plant to its Kentucky Truck Plant — both in Kentucky — to increase production of the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, which are both experiencing strong sales.

It will also move 500 jobs from its Flat Rock Assembly Plant to its Livonia Transmission plant, which makes transmissions for several vehicles, including its F-150 full-size pickup and the Ranger, a midsize pickup Ford is reintroducing after 8 years. Both plants are in Michigan.

