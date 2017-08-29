Ford driverless cars to deliver Domino's pizzas

Image Credits: Courtesy of Ford.

Some Domino’s customers in Michigan may soon be getting their pizzas delivered by a self-driving car.

Domino’s Pizza and Ford Motor Co. announced Tuesday that they are teaming up to test how consumers will react to having their orders delivered by an autonomous vehicle, as a number of companies explore how to integrate the emerging technology into their business models.

Ford has promised to build a fully driverless car by 2021, while Domino’s hopes to someday replace all of its drivers with driverless cars.

“As we increase our understanding of the business opportunity for self-driving vehicles to support the movement of people and goods, we’re pleased to have Domino’s join us in this important part of the development process,” said Sherif Marakby, Ford’s vice president for autonomous and electric vehicles.




