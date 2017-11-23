Ford, Others Introducing Superhuman Exosuits to Production Floor

Image Credits: Ford Motor Company / Flickr.

Commercial and educational organizations alike are pushing exoskeleton technology forward.

Ford, Hyundai, and Audi are among the manufacturers doing intensive development of technology that will allow humans to be stronger and have more endurance. Hyundai’s wearable exoskeleton can assist in physical therapy, or allow a healthy individual to lift hundreds of pounds. Audi’s titanium “Chairless Chair” is designed for jobs that involved long hours of seated work, stimulating muscle usage to fend off the serious health problems resultant from such jobs. Ford has partnered with Ekso Bionics on the EksoVest, a “lightweight and low profile” upper body exoskeleton which “elevates and supports a worker’s arms to assist them with tasks ranging from chest height to overhead.”

