Ford to End All Production of F-Series Pickup

Image Credits: Michael, Flickr.

With key components about to run out, Ford is pulling the plug on production of its most profitable and popular model, the F-150, late Wednesday evening.

The move means approximately 4,000 workers at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant will be temporarily laid off, joining roughly 3,600 workers at Ford’s truck plant in Kansas City who were told to stay home earlier this week.

“I think it’s safe to say, we’re going to see an impact over several days, but beyond that we can’t say,” said Joe Hinrichs, president of Ford global operations. “We will be down through the end of the week.”

