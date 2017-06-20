Ford to move production of Focus from Mexico to China

Ford Motor Co. is moving production of its Focus model to China after production at its Michigan plant ends in 2019.

The move, which Ford estimates will save it $500 million in production costs for the car, comes as the company has become a target of President Trump, who is pressuring manufacturers to keep jobs in the United States.

Ford initially planned to move production of the Focus to Mexico, but it is now scrapping that plan in favor of production in China, according to a report in Bloomberg.

