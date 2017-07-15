Fords From Mexico Smuggle Drugs

Image Credits: flickr, seblinux89.

The head of the Youngstown Federal Drug Enforcement Administration says a recent marijuana-smuggling operation with ties to Warren is the first of its kind he has seen in this area.

In fact, said Bob Balzano, who runs the local DEA office, the only time he has heard of the method being deployed was in April, when a similar discovery was made in Minnesota.

The marijuana was found last week inside the wheel well for a spare tire in a new Ford Fusion which was manufactured in Sonora, Mexico, at a Ford dealership in Kent, after one of the vehicles was unloaded from a car carrier, Balzano said.

Read more


Related Articles

Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump’s son’s meeting, too

Russian-American lobbyist joined Trump’s son’s meeting, too

U.S. News
Comments
Sherman: ‘Clear and Convincing Proof of Obstruction of Justice’ to Impeach Trump

Sherman: ‘Clear and Convincing Proof of Obstruction of Justice’ to Impeach Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Slow leak of Russia news flooding White House

U.S. News
Comments

The Media Has Handshake Mania

U.S. News
Comments

Trump administration weighs expanding the expedited deportation powers of DHS

U.S. News
Comments

Comments