'Foreign Policy By Viral Video': Tucker Rips 'Geniuses' Claiming to Know Truth About Syrian Gas Attack

Tucker Carlson blasted those who feel the latest gas attack targeting Syrian civilians is a call to declare war on Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

Carlson said “talk-show generals” and war hawk politicians like Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) have “no real idea what happened.”

He said that both Assad forces and those who oppose him have the capability to use sarin, as was used in a 2017 attack, or Chlorine gas that was used over the weekend.

Carlson noted that shortly before the attack, President Donald Trump said he would like to see an end to American involvement in Syria.

“How would [gassing civilians] benefit Assad?” Carlson asked, calling instant calls for a response “foreign policy by viral video.”

