Foreign Soros-Backed Media Outlet Bashes Conservatives With US Taxpayer Dollars

For additional proof that the State Department has no business teaming up overseas with the vast network funded by the billionaire George Soros, look no further than the portentously named Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

The OCCRP calls itself “an investigative reporting platform formed by 24 nonprofit investigative centers … spread across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.”

In words that could have come from John Lennon’s “Imagine,” its website further states: “Our organization doesn’t belong to any country, political philosophy or set of beliefs.”

It is, however, almost fully funded by Soros, a financier with a penchant for subsidizing radical causes around the world—with assistance from our own State Department.

