Forensic Pathologist Says Epstein Fractures Would Only Happen ‘If He Hurled Himself Off The Top Bunk’

Forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht claimed Friday that the fractures in Jeffrey Epstein’s neck could have happened “if he hurled himself off the top bunk.”

Wecht, a guest on “Your World With Neil Cavuto,” told guest host Charles Payne that a number of the details that had leaked with regard to the convicted pedophile’s autopsy report didn’t add up.

“Major breaking news,” Payne began, announcing on-air that the medical examiner had officially ruled Epstein’s death a suicide. “I want to go back to Cyril Wecht. Doctor, you really do not believe though, from what you know the idea that perhaps Epstein knelt, tied this noose around his neck from the bedsheets, knelt from the bedpost and created the injuries that we know about. You don’t think those two things are compatible.”

Wecht responded, “I do not believe that a kneeling position with the bedsheet tied to the bedpost, in the absence of force that would have been imparted from hurling himself from a top bunk, would have provided sufficient force to fracture the hyoid bone and fractures of the cervical vertebrae.”

Alex Jones went on Louder With Crowder to break down the suspicious death of Jeffrey Epstein, and the damning evidence found in the Autopsy.