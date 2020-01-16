Forensic Pathologist To Dr. Oz: Epstein's Burst Capillaries Point To Murder

In a video clip from a Dr. Oz special set to air on Thursday, forensic pathologist and former New York City Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Baden provided evidence suggesting deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself.

Dr. Oz started by asking Dr. Baden why burst blood vessels in Epstein’s eyelids are a “red flag.”

“In a hanging, the arteries and the blood vessels, the veins, are both clogged off and the person is pale. The face is pale,” Baden explained.

Continuing, Baden said, “With a manual strangulation, there’s a backup of a pressure and the little capillaries can rupture and they’re best seen in the eye.”

Additionally, images of Epstein’s legs showed his lower half appearing extremely pale, while Baden described hanging victims as having blue or purple lower extremities.

“The blood settles after we die. The so-called lividity, if you’re hanging, the lividity is on the lower part on the legs. These would be like maroon/purple, front and back and they aren’t,” Baden told Dr. Oz.

Dr. Baden, hired by Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark, has been on record claiming evidence in the Epstein death points towards murder rather than a suicide.

Meanwhile, more information about Epstein’s pedophile/blackmail empire continues to come to light as the U.S. Virgin Islands recently filed a complaint against the Epstein estate alleging sex trafficking, rape, sexual assault and the kidnapping of underage girls and young women.

The full “Dr. Oz” special with Dr. Baden is set to air at 1 p.m. EST on Fox.

