Forget Facebook, They Want to Revoke Your Access to Banking

The biggest threat that social media censorship poses is not you being unable to access Facebook or Twitter, it’s you not being able to get a mortgage or have a bank account.

The end result of Big Tech silencing conservative voices is banks and corporations removing your access to the marketplace and severely restricting your basic right to buy and sell.

We have already seen numerous instances of people being deplatformed by BANKS for the political opinions, from Mastercard telling Patreon to remove Robert Spencer’s account, to Martina Markota and Enrique Tarrio having services terminated by Chase Bank over their support for Trump.

Mastercard also recently indicated that it would hold a vote on whether to cut off payments to “global far-right political leaders”. But this will extend to everyone. Mastercard will ‘monitor’ your financial activity for indications of dissident behavior. That’s chilling.

Before Infowars was banned by Paypal and numerous other payment processors last year, despite having an impeccable credit score, the company was slapped with a designation akin to having ties to terrorism, making banks averse to doing any business with Infowars.

Payment processors and banks are now using similar ‘dangerous person’ designations as Facebook and other Big Tech outfits to not only deplatform, but to designate a person an “extremist” for life.

I was banned by Facebook under the same designation which bans users from the platform who engage in the following behavior;

– Terrorist activity

– Organised hate

– Mass or serial murder

– Human trafficking

– Organised violence or criminal activity

Facebook just put @PrisonPlanet in the same category as terrorists, human traffickers, mob bosses, and serial murderers. This is clown world. https://t.co/mclH9cvbHc pic.twitter.com/RjOpQC0ah2 — Jeff Giesea🌿 (@jeffgiesea) 2 May 2019

Once marked as an “extremist,” this designation is then intended to apply to every other area of your life.

This is the ultimate nightmare scenario – a Communist Chinese-style social credit system where you will be denied banking, loans and given poor credit rating if you associate with people or espouse views deemed “dangerous” by the establishment, which at this point is anything that counters their narrative.

Facebook already announced it will ban people merely for mentioning people like Alex Jones or Gavin McInnes or sharing their content without simultaneously denouncing it. In the near future, AI will make this process instantaneous.

Let that sink in. A giant corporation which controls the new public square is telling its 2.3 billion users what political opinions they must hold in order to be allowed to have free expression.

This is nothing less than one giant digital re-education camp.

The Paypal ban against Infowars was handed down just weeks after George Soros-funded group Right Wing Watch published an article demanding that PayPal terminate its agreement with Infowars for “egregious violations of the platform’s own terms of service.”

With PayPal now buying up global credit card payment processors and moving into conventional banking, we are approaching a time when a handful of corporations will control all banking just as a handful of Silicon Valley giants now control free speech.

What about Bitcoin as an alternative? Facebook is now moving into cryptocurrencies. Imagine a day when Facebook controls virtually all online payment mechanisms but you’re banned from using them because you posted a spicy meme or spoke out against mass immigration.

All of this will only be exaserbated by the fact that we are moving towards a cashless society where hard currency is eliminated. You will be forced to use a credit card and you will only be able to have access to a credit card if your social credit score is good enough.

Banned by Facebook? Punished for sharing an “offensive” opinion on Twitter? Now you’re an “extremist”. Now your social credit score has collapsed. Now your bank informs you services have been terminated. Good luck dumpster diving for tonight’s dinner.

Unless we stop this now, unless Trump takes executive action to halt corporations being able to refuse service based on political beliefs, not only will you be silenced, your life will become a living hell.

So you can live without Facebook or Instagram. Imagine trying to live without access to a loan for a car, a mortgage for a house or a bank account period.

They don’t just want you silenced, they want you destitute. They want you broke and homeless.

They want total compliance and obedience under threat of the complete ruination of your life.

Please support me in the fightback against Big Tech censorship by subscribing here.

Also, it’s imperative that you sign up for my free newsletter here so we can stay in touch.