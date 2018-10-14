Forget Wall Street Coverage, Watch What Americans Spend on Restaurants

Image Credits: Susanne Nilsson, Flickr.

The carnage on Wall Street last week surely rattled investors, but on Main Street the good times aren’t about to end.

U.S. stocks SPX, +1.42% sank dramatically last week just days after spiraling to fresh all-time highs, raising questions about how much longer an economic expansion that’s more than nine years old can last. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates, and whenever that happens, the economy always slows.

The economy doesn’t always slow right away, however, and interest rates are still so low that it’s likely to be awhile before they begin to hinder growth.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Cryptocurrencies Drop $18 Billion in Three Days

Cryptocurrencies Drop $18 Billion in Three Days

Economy
Comments
US Oil Benchmark Struggles to Hold Gains as Global Stocks Stabilize

US Oil Benchmark Struggles to Hold Gains as Global Stocks Stabilize

Economy
Comments

Saudi Arabia Tensions Hit Multimillion-Dollar WWE Pay-Per-View Deal

Economy
Comments

Canada Imposes Steel Tariffs in Response to Trump’s

Economy
Comments

Trump Is Right: The Federal Reserve Is Crazy And Here Are 101 Reasons Why It Should Be Shut Down

Economy
Comments

Comments