Forgotten victims of 9/11 are developing cancer at alarming rates

Soon after the 9/11 attacks, survivors returned to downtown Manhattan. The air didn’t look right, it didn’t smell right, and it didn’t feel right, but the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said it was safe.

Some of those who returned were just children. They are young adults now, and have scattered to all corners of the world as people do in early adulthood. Tragically, many are now learning that they did not escape 9/11 unscathed.

A cancer cluster is emerging in lower Manhattan that has victimized former school children and teachers. Doctors from the WTC Health Program have certified that these cancers were caused by exposure to the toxic dust from the World Trade Center collapse.

Until now, nobody has been advocating for the children of 9/11.

