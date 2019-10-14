Former ABC Anchor Sam Donaldson Says Trump Supporters Have Fixation for 'White Christian Country'

Veteran fake newser Sam Donaldson emerged from obscurity Sunday to preach about how Trump supporters are racist.

During an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter, Donaldson imparted he believed Trump supporters “don’t want diversity.”

Trump supporters “want to return this country to the white Christian country that they believe it should be again. They don’t want the diversity, and they follow him for this, but they’re not the country. We are a diverse people” – Sam Donaldson on CNN’s @ReliableSources pic.twitter.com/5kH5B6szZA — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 13, 2019

All the things he says, all the vicious, mean things he says, they love it,” Donaldson told Stelter, adding “There are these people in this country, they’re good Americans otherwise.”

“They’ll probably give you the shirt off their back, they’ll help you if you need, but they have this fixation. They want to return this country to the white Christian country that they believe it should be again.”

“They don’t want the diversity, and they follow him for this, but they’re not the country. We are a diverse people,” Donaldson continued.

The former ABC News White House correspondent also predicted Trump could be impeached by the Republican-led Senate if they are pressured by the American people.

“I’m telling you something, if public opinion is strongly for the impeachment and the conviction of President Trump, he will be convicted in the Senate with the Republican help,” Donaldson speculated.

