Former Biden Staffer Drops Bombshell Allegation: Joe Pinned Me To The Wall Then Penetrated Me

A woman who accused presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of sexual misconduct last year is now accusing the former vice president of outright sexual assault.

Tara Reade, who worked as a staffer in Biden’s Senate office from December 1992 to August 1993, told the northern California newspaper The Union in April that Biden inappropriately touched her on more than one occasion.

