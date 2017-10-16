Former Bush Aide Michael Gerson Tells GOP Establishment: ‘It’s Time to Panic’ About Trump

Washington Post columnist Michael Gerson, a former senior aide to President George W. Bush, used his Friday op-ed to warn establishment Republicans that “the time for panic and decision is upon us.”

Gerson urges Republicans to join Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) in publicly raising two questions: “Is Trump psychologically and morally equipped to be president? And could his unfitness cause permanent damage to the country?”

If the reports are true that the majority of Senate Republicans agree with Corker’s comment that Trump could cause “World War III,” then Gerson exhorts them to publicly act on their convictions.

Though Gerson does not explicitly state how he would like them to act, the Washington Post offers a clue.

