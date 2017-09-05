Former Bush Official: "All Trump Supporters Are Racists"

Former George W. Bush Treasury official Bruce Bartlett has claimed that “all (100%) of Trump supporters are racists.”

Bartlett, who also served as a domestic policy advisor to Ronald Reagan, posted the message on his Facebook page.

“There is no longer any doubt – ALL (100%) of Trump supporters are racists. If you don’t like it, fuck you,” he wrote.

Former Reagan/Bush advisor still appears to believe this is an argument. ?? pic.twitter.com/uG7coVZdAS — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 4, 2017

Bartlett’s memory appears to be failing.

Hillary Clinton, in her infamous “basket of deplorables” quote, insinuated that half of Trump supporters were racist bigots.

“You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?” Clinton said. “The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic—you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up.”

It didn’t work. Reference: November 8, 2016.

If Bartlett is attempting to dissuade Republicans from voting for Trump’s re-election in 2020, he might want to devise a new way of convincing them that hasn’t already spectacularly failed.

He subsequently returned to Facebook to write another post in which he complained about “an outpouring of attacks and hatred toward me,” while also making reference to “pro-Trump scum”.

Because calling 63 million people racist is sure to provoke a friendly response, isn’t it?

I just called 63 million people racist, why is everyone mad at me? LOL. ?? pic.twitter.com/DmG3lsmz3T — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 5, 2017

“I did not say all Trump VOTERS are racists, nor did I even imply that all Republicans are racists,” wrote Barlett. “What I said is that all Trump SUPPORTERS are racists. That means the people who support Trump now, today, after all his horrible racist statements and actions. Those people are racists.”

Yep, keep digging, Bruce.

“Must be morning, Moscow time. A new wave of trolls have shown up,” he also posted, suggesting that all opposition to his statement was coming from pro-Putin Russians.

