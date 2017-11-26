Former Bush Speechwriter: Trump's Tweets 'Direct Attack' On Journalists

A former speechwriter for President George W. Bush said that President Trump’s attacks on CNN’s international bureau put journalists in danger.

David Frum, Bush speechwriter and senior editor at the Atlantic, tweeted Saturday that U.S.-affiliated journalists operating internationally depend on the U.S. government to protect them and their reporting, and that Trump jeopardizes that when he criticizes the network.

“Inside the US, CNN’s reporting is protected by the First Amendment and the courts,” Frum tweeted. “Outside the US, US-affiliated journalists do ultimately depend on the protection of the US government. Trump’s words are a direct attack on those international journalists’ freedom & even safety.”

Though Trump has feuded with CNN consistently throughout his campaign and presidency, he intensified his attacks in a tweet Saturday that specifically targeted the network’s international wing.

“Outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly,” Trump said.

