Former California Poll Worker: It's Easy To Rig Elections

A caller claims to have seen evidence of Democrat election tampering in California.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Why They Are Scared Of Whitaker?

Why They Are Scared Of Whitaker?

Special Reports
Comments
Sessions Firing Kills Qanon; Plus Meet Trump's Deep State Demolition Man

Sessions Firing Kills Qanon; Plus Meet Trump’s Deep State Demolition Man

Special Reports
Comments

Midterm Winners Include Indicted, Jailed — Even Dead People

Special Reports
Comments

Sessions’ Replacement Talks Hillary, Clinton Foundation & Mueller

Special Reports
Comments

Acosta Accosts Intern—CNN Lies & Blames Infowars

Special Reports
Comments

Comments