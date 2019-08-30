Former Canada PM Says She's 'rooting for a direct hit' from Hurricane Dorian on Mar-a-Lago

A former Canadian prime minister deleted her tweet and issued an apology after wishing for Hurricane Dorian to make a “direct hit” on Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s luxury resort in Palm Beach.

“I’m rooting for a direct hit on Mar a Lago!” former PM Kim Campbell randomly proclaimed on Twitter Wednesday, referring to the enormous Category 3 storm threatening the Florida peninsula.

The storm is feared to be the most powerful hurricane to target the state “in nearly 30 years,” reports AP.

Trump himself, who has owned Mar-a-Lago since 1985, warned Dorian was an “absolute monster” and canceled plans to visit Poland in order to focus on relief efforts.

Campbell, who served as prime minister for five months, doubled down under criticism from Trump supporters, and told people offended by her tweet to “get a grip!”

As there are in Puerto Rico- sorry you don’t get snark- but Trump’s indifference to suffering is intolerable! Wd also help if he tackled climate change which is making hurricanes more destructive! Instead, he will remove limits on methane! Get a grip! — Kim Campbell (@AKimCampbell) August 29, 2019

Campbell removed the tweet on Friday, apologizing “to all it offended.”