Former CIA Officer Warns Leftist Violence is Going to Get "Very Very Bad" Over the Next 2 Years

Former CIA officer Kevin Shipp warns that leftist violence is going to get “very very bad” over the next two years in response to President Trump indicting the plotters who tried to remove him from office.

During an interview with USA Watchdog’s Greg Hunter, Shipp, a former manager of high risk Counter Terrorism Center protective operations with the CIA, predicted that there would be arrests of deep state figures who were involved in the scandal.

“This was a coup. It was a conspiracy. It was criminal activity. These people need to be indicted, charged and need to be put in prison, and if they’re not, then our Constitution is nothing more than a sham,” said Shipp.

He added that there was an ongoing “civil war” within the government and that, “There is a Marxist movement within the DNC that is in control right now.”

Forecasting that Trump will win re-election in 2020, the former CIA officer said that the left’s reaction would become increasingly unhinged.

“The danger for ‘We the People’ is the Dark Left and Dark Left violence,” said Shipp. “As these indictments begin to come out, and as the players are called out, the violence on what I call the Dark Left, the violence is going to increase to the point where it’s going to be very, very bad. There are going to be beatings and probably shootings, and shooting at police. . . . There is going to be a lot of violence coming from the Left in the next year or two.”

Shipp urged Americans to exercise their Second Amendment rights in preparation for a violent attempt by the left to take over “our Constitution and culture.”

