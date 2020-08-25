Former City Councilman With Trump/Pence Sign in His Front Yard Murdered

Image Credits: ERIC BARADAT/Getty Images.

A former city councilman who had a ‘Trump/Pence’ sign in his yard was murdered in his home by a burglar following a “confrontation” in Cocoa, Florida.

75-year-old James Wallen was found by his wife last Friday afternoon and despite medics arriving within minutes, the man was already deceased.

43-year-old Matthew Inklebarger broke into Wallen’s home before killing him and stealing several items, according to police.

“Police said they believe Inklebarger targeted the single-story home, which sits in the scenic community along the oak and palm tree-lined riverside,” reports Florida Today.

“In the front yard is a campaign sign for President Trump while an American flag could be seen hanging from the garage.”

Authorities haven’t revealed whether Wallen’s Trump sign was a motive for the murder, describing the incident as a “random burglary,” although police say the two were involved in a “confrontation.”

Forensics experts are still investigating how the murderer broke into the home and killed Wallen.

Wallen served on the Cocoa City Council twice in the late 70s and 80’s and was also an English teacher.

Inklebarger’s friend, 44-year-old Cecilia Poteet, was also arrested in connection with the burglary and homicide, according to police reports but authorities haven’t said how she was connected to the incident.

Note: The photo at the top of the article is for illustrative purposes only and does not represent the location of the crime.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get FREE SHIPPING storewide!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Alert: Infowars Launches New Election Countdown Special Broadcasts!

Alert: Infowars Launches New Election Countdown Special Broadcasts!

U.S. News
Comments
Trump A Russian Villain, Comey An Underdog Hero In New Showtime Disinfo Show

Trump A Russian Villain, Comey An Underdog Hero In New Showtime Disinfo Show

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Kenosha Man Punched by Rioter For Trying to Protect His Business From Being Looted

U.S. News
comments

CBS News Describes Kenosha Riots as “Peaceful”

U.S. News
comments

Teacher Complains That Virtual Classrooms Will Allow Parents to Witness ‘Woke’ Brainwashing

U.S. News
comments

Comments