Former Clinton Adviser: Sanders and His Followers Are ‘Detrimental to the Democratic Party’

Image Credits: flickr, gageskidmore.

A former top Hillary Clinton adviser made it clear on Monday that he will not come around to welcoming Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and his supporters into the Democratic Party.

In an 11-tweet rant, Peter Daou, a strategist and internet director for Clinton’s presidential run in 2008, railed against Sanders and his followers, writing that they are “detrimental” to the Democratic party.

Daou began with a jab at Sanders’ popularity before diving into the latest actions that provoked his ire. The Clinton supporter accused Sanders of being a “destructive force.” He added that Sanders and his “diehard followers” are targeting rising stars in the Democratic Party, including Sens. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) and Cory Booker (D., N.J.).

Daou also accused Sanders supporters of continuing to use “rightwing” talking points against Clinton.

