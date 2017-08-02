Former Clinton Adviser: Sanders and His Followers Are ‘Detrimental to the Democratic Party’

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

A former top Hillary Clinton adviser made it clear on Monday that he will not come around to welcoming Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and his supporters into the Democratic Party.

In an 11-tweet rant, Peter Daou, a strategist and internet director for Clinton’s presidential run in 2008, railed against Sanders and his followers, writing that they are “detrimental” to the Democratic party.

Daou began with a jab at Sanders’ popularity before diving into the latest actions that provoked his ire. The Clinton supporter accused Sanders of being a “destructive force.” He added that Sanders and his “diehard followers” are targeting rising stars in the Democratic Party, including Sens. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) and Cory Booker (D., N.J.).

Daou also accused Sanders supporters of continuing to use “rightwing” talking points against Clinton.

1/10. THREAD: The talking point that Bernie Sanders is the "most popular politician in America" is misleading and excludes Obama and Biden. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

2. Bernie Sanders and his diehard followers are detrimental to the Democratic Party. Their latest target is rising star @KamalaHarris. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

3. Sanders supporters have also gone after @CoryBooker and continue to push rightwing talking points against Hillary Clinton and her voters. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

4. Bernie Sanders has spent two years on a rampage against the Democratic Party, which he claims to lead but refuses to join. DESTRUCTIVE. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

5. One of the common fallbacks of Sanders supporters is a highly misleading poll that claims he's the most popular politician in America. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

6. Here's a good deconstruction of the much-touted poll. He's not being compared to all politicians, just a handful. https://t.co/BQSkCH3Lbu — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

7. Bernie Sanders NEVER faced a tenth the scrutiny that Hillary did. Ask anyone if they've heard about toxic waste dumped on #SierraBlanca. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

8. Despite decades of vicious rightwing smears, Hillary's numbers after she left State were 10-15 points better than Bernie's are now. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

9. The sooner Democratic leaders let go of the fiction that Bernie will deliver Trump voters and save the party, the better for EVERYONE. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

10. Democrats have an exciting field developing, a new generation of leaders coming forward in the Trump era. Bernie is NOT one of them. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

PLUS: The minute Bernie and his diehards stop slamming Dems, I'll stop fighting back. Don't call ME divisive. I'm defending, not attacking. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) July 31, 2017

